There has been an excellent response from local photographers and videographers to the LENS initiative, which was launched by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority on Friday September 25th.

LENS – which stands for Local Eyes Narrating SVG – is an initiative which invites photographers and videographers to share and monetize their original images and videos of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London said more than sixty creatives participated in the launch of the Initiative which was held on September 25th at the NIS Conference Room.

Miss London said the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is seeking to ensure that it offers an authentic version of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to travelers, through the LENS Programme.

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