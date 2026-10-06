Local businesses spearhead cleanup campaign after tropical wave

Several businesses along Bay Street in Kingstown were affected by flooding today.

Two of the establishments, Edwin D. Layne and Sons and the St. Vincent Co‑operative Bank, spoke with NBC News.

General Manager at Layne’s, Vilma Gonsalves, provided information on the damage sustained by the Business.

Meanwhile, Juno De Roche, Marketing Manager at the St. Vincent Co-operative Bank, said there was only minor disruption to their operations to allow for the cleaning up exercise.

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