UNESCO launches ‘Roots, Rhythm and Renewal’ project to preserve SVG’s cultural heritage

A three-month project, aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural identity of local communities, has been launched in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The project, dubbed: Roots, Rhythm and Renewal: Engaging Young Minds Through Our Living Heritage, is part of a UNESCO Cultural initiative.

Providing background information on the project, Secretary General of UNESCO, SVG, Janeille Henry-Rose, said three schools have been selected to participate in the first phase of the project.

Mrs. Henry Rose outlined the role which Teachers and students will play in this project.

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