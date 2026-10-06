“Work with Disaster Officials”: Minister Leacock calls for public vigilance following heavy rains

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management, and Immigration Major the Honourable St. Clair Leacock made an appeal earlier today for residents to work closely with disaster response officials to ensure that everyone is safe following last night’s heavy rains.

Minister Leacock said he has received reports of damage across the country.

Minister Leacock said there were reports of flooding at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital along with other reports of damage to homes.

Minister Leacock is appealing to Vincentians to remain vigilant and to work along with the relevant disaster management officials.

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