The National Emergency Management Organization NEMO, is continuing to assess the impact of the heavy rainfall and provide support for the ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The adverse weather conditions resulted in severe flooding, landslides, fallen trees, and significant road blockages in several communities throughout the country.

Acting Director of the NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, says several residents in the Buccament Bay area were evacuated as a result of the heavy rainfall.

Mr. Stoddard says NEMO has been receiving tremendous support from the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority, BRAGSA.

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