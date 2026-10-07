Some schools across the country remain closed today, after being impacted by flooding, and loss of a reliable water supply, following heavy rainfall on Monday.

The Ministry of Education said most schools resumed normal, face-to-face operations, since they did not sustain any significant infrastructural damage.

However, the Ministry said some institutions suffered heavy flooding and, most critically, the ongoing loss of a reliable water supply.

To ensure the health and safety of staff and students, these schools remain closed today, due to the active water situation. These affected schools are:

Belair Government School

Belmont Government School

Brighton Methodist School

Calder Government School

Cane End Government School

Dorsetshire Hill Government School

Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia

Evesham Methodist School

Gomea Methodist School

Marriaqua Government School

New Prospect Primary School

St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua

West St. George Secondary School

In addition, the Buccament Bay Secondary School is temporarily activated as a shelter and the South Rivers Methodist School will remain closed as a result of infrastructural damage.

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