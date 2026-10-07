Most schools resumed classes today while several remained closed following impacts of severe weather
Some schools across the country remain closed today, after being impacted by flooding, and loss of a reliable water supply, following heavy rainfall on Monday.
The Ministry of Education said most schools resumed normal, face-to-face operations, since they did not sustain any significant infrastructural damage.
However, the Ministry said some institutions suffered heavy flooding and, most critically, the ongoing loss of a reliable water supply.
To ensure the health and safety of staff and students, these schools remain closed today, due to the active water situation. These affected schools are:
- Belair Government School
- Belmont Government School
- Brighton Methodist School
- Calder Government School
- Cane End Government School
- Dorsetshire Hill Government School
- Emmanuel High School Mesopotamia
- Evesham Methodist School
- Gomea Methodist School
- Marriaqua Government School
- New Prospect Primary School
- St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua
- West St. George Secondary School
In addition, the Buccament Bay Secondary School is temporarily activated as a shelter and the South Rivers Methodist School will remain closed as a result of infrastructural damage.
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