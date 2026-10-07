Education minister says decision to resume classes was made following deliberations with relevant stakeholders

Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson said the decision to resume classes at most Educational institutions was made following deliberations with the relevant stakeholders.

Minister Jackson confirmed that most schools have re-opened, except for those facilities that were adversely affected, including institutions that had been used as shelters during the severe weather.

Minister Jackson provided an overview of some of the schools that have been affected, some, due to lack of access to water.

Minister Jackson also disclosed that arrangements will be made to ensure that students who are unable to attend classes can receive their assignments.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related