SVG Indian Heritage Foundation Observes 19th Indian Heritage Day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Indian Heritage Foundation is joining with members of the local Indian community to observe the 19th Anniversary of Indian Heritage Day today, Wednesday October 7th

President of the Foundation, Junior Bacchus, told NBC News that Indian Heritage Day was established by an Act of Parliament.

Mr. Bacchus explained how the Foundation will ensure that the contributions of the Indian community are remembered and honoured.

The Indian Heritage Foundation says eight ships carrying 2,474 Indians arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines between 1861 and 1880, to provide labour on the estates after the abolition of slavery in 1838. They lived on twenty‑three estates across St. Vincent.

The Foundation says Indian Heritage Day received its significance, when on October 7th 1882, fifty Indians from Argyle estate laid down their cutlasses and hoes, and marched to Kingstown to take their grievances directly to the Lieutenant Governor.

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