RSVGPF encourages public to be on the alert following recent robberies and burglaries in the Police South Central Division

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is encouraging members of the public to be on the alert, following a number of recent robberies and burglaries, particularly within the South Central Division.

The South Central Division stretches from the Arnos Vale Roundabout to New Prospect.

The Police say they are actively investigating these incidents and taking steps to identify and apprehend those responsible.

At the same time, members of the public are urged to strengthen basic security habits — secure homes, vehicles and businesses, avoid leaving valuables exposed, and remain attentive to suspicious activity.

The Police have emphasized that community safety works best when police action is supported by public vigilance.

Residents are asked to report any suspicious activity

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