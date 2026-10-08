CWSA announces restoration of Montreal and Majorca Water supply systems

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA has announced that the Montreal and Majorca Water Supply Systems, which were severely affected by the passage of the recent Tropical Wave, have now been restored.

However, a release from the CWSA says customers in some of the affected areas may not immediately experience a normal water supply, as the systems will require a short period to fully recharge and stabilize.

The CWSA is therefore appealing to customers to exercise patience, as water distribution returns to normal.

The Authority has commended its dedicated staff, for their hard work, commitment and perseverance, throughout the restoration efforts.

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