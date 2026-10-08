Prime Minister Friday urges OECS Governments to translate social policies into tangible relief for vulnerable citizens

Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday said has said that social protection remains the cornerstone of economic planning and governance.

The Prime Minister made the statement while delivering remarks at the opening of the 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Human and Social Development, which is being hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Prime Minister called on regional governments to translate social policies into tangible relief for vulnerable citizens.

Meanwhile, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didicus Jules said social protection is the fundamental infrastructure of sovereignty for Small Island Development States.

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