Minister Bramble stresses that the foreign policy of regional countries must serve the interest and aspirations of the people

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble has stressed that the foreign policy of regional countries must serve the interest and aspirations of the people.

Minister Bramble was addressing delegates at the opening of the 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers on Human and Social Development at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

Minister Bramble also stressed the importance of the meeting, which brought together Government Ministers and Senior Officials from the OECS.

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