Schools affected by water disruption reopen after this week’s severe weather

All schools affected by water supply disruptions on Wednesday officially resumed normal operations today, following intensive restoration efforts in the wake of recent severe weather.

As these schools re-open, the Ministry of Education is encouraging families and school staff to observe measures to ensure the safety of students and Teachers.

With water services restored, the Ministry is encouraging families and school staff to reinforce proper handwashing and sanitary practices among students throughout the day. However, everyone is urged to use water mindfully, avoiding waste.

The Ministry of Education, with the assistance of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), delivered bottled water to 24 schools on Wednesday, with plans in place to service other institutions. However, parents and guardians are advised to send children to school with filled water bottles, and remind then to follow guidance from school personnel, especially during this transition period.

Schools are also reminded to keep absent students updated, by implementing measures to ensure that they receive comprehensive notes and records of all missed classwork.

And, the Ministry of Education is also advising that everyone should exercise road caution: Parents, guardians, and drivers should remain vigilant, especially during students’ morning and afternoon commutes, watching out for any residual road debris or wet conditions as communities continue recovery efforts

The Ministry says, as the restoration work continues, two schools remain closed, with resumption of classes scheduled for Monday 12 October 2026: The Buccament Bay Secondary School and the Leeward District Seventh Day Adventist Primary School.

The Ministry of Education has appealed for the continued patience, understanding, and support of all stakeholders involved; including principals, teachers, parents, and transport operators, as the nation continues to navigate the logistical challenges caused by the impact of the recent severe weather.

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