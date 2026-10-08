SVG advances seafood safety and export readiness under UBEC project

Efforts to strengthen seafood safety, quality inspection and export readiness in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have been advanced, with the completion of a four-day consultation led by Seafood Sanitary Consultant Helder DaSilva under the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

The consultations were held during the period 21st – 24th September and formed part of Mr. DaSilva’s final mission to the country for the development of a Five-Year Seafood Sanitary and Inspection Services Development Plan.

It follows an earlier visit by Mr. DaSilva in June 2026, during which he conducted assessments and engaged stakeholders across the fisheries sector. That work examined areas including sanitary controls, legislation, inspection capacity, laboratory services, seafood establishments, landing sites and fishing operations.

During his latest mission, Mr. DaSilva held three days of technical discussions with Fisheries officials, followed by a wider stakeholder session involving representatives from Government and private industry.

He said the final session generated strong discussion on the future modernisation of seafood safety and quality in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including the requirements associated with accessing the European market.

Meanwhile, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Giselle Myers, said the five-year plan provides the country with a practical strategy for strengthening seafood sanitary and quality inspection services.

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