NBC’s Special Report- Friday 9th October,2026
The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has introduced a Customer Complaint Form to better facilitate the reporting of damage from weather events and other concerns by Vincentians.
The initiative was implemented in response to developments which followed the heavy rainfall experienced on Monday and Tuesday, which triggered numerous landslides and flooding across the country.
We hear more in today’s Special Report
You must be logged in to post a comment.