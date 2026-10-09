Prime Minister Friday congratulates Taiwan on 115th National Day

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of China, Taiwan on their 115th National Day.

The Prime Minister was delivering remarks at the Reception held last evening at the Kingstown Baptist Church.

Dr. Friday highlighted the strong diplomatic relations between the two countries, and commended the Government and people of Taiwan for their accomplishments.

He noted that Taiwan’s investment in education and technology, has positioned the country as an example for others to follow.

Prime Minister Friday also renewed his call for Taiwan to participate in agencies of the United Nations, and gave the commitment that he would continue to advocate on behalf of Taiwan.

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