Taiwan to donate US$100,000 in flood relief assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will receive USD$100,000 in contingency relief assistance from the Republic of China (Taiwan) in the wake of the recent floods which affected the country.

The announcement was made by Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, during last evening’s Reception, held to commemorate the 115th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan), which will be observed on October 10, 2026.

Ambassador Fan also pledged Taiwan’s support and commitment to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Fan noted that Taiwan was the first country in Asia to become a Democratic Republic. However, she noted that China continues to challenge Taiwan.

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