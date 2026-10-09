OECS Council of Ministers sheds light on disability related issues at this week’s meeting

Delegates attending the 10th Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers responsible for Human and Social Development wrapped up their deliberations yesterday at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites at Diamond.

Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Sheverne John, delivered the OECS Commission Status Report, during a Media Briefing, which followed the conclusion of the deliberations.

Minister John, who is the incoming Chair of the Council, said the Council agreed to commit to the work of the OECS Commission.

Minister John, who chaired the meeting, said one of the main areas of focus during the two-day was the issue of Disability.

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