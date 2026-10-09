NEMO Acting Director reports 154 incidents following heavy rains, flooding and landslides across SVG

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has reported significant impacts across St. Vincent and the Grenadines following the major rainfall event that triggered flooding, landslides and damage to homes and critical infrastructure.

Speaking at a News Conference this morning, Acting Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard, indicated that the organization has so far received 154 incident reports following the heavy rains.

Stoddard also noted that the rainfall event affected several critical services, including health facilities and the water supply system.

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