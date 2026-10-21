The Department of Culture is collaborating with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, to host a National Heritage Festival on October 31at the Peace Memorial Hall.

The Festival will showcase the rich cultural traditions and expressions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, highlighting the importance of preserving, promoting and celebrating the nation’s cultural identity.

We hear more in today’s special report.

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