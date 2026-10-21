The St. Vincent Grammar School is calling for steps tom be taken to end violence in schools.

The call came from Headboy of the St. Vincent Grammar School Aaron McDonald on behalf of the student body, in light of the recent attack and subsequent passing of Tafari Browne, of the West St. George Secondary School.

Speaking with NBC News, Mr. McDonald expressed deep sadness over Browne’s passing, and appealed to students to be kind, compassionate and forgiving toward one another.

Mr. McDonald said there needs to be a more proactive approach towards tackling school violence.

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