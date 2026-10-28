More than 7,000 NIS Pensioners to benefit from increase in pension payments in 2027
More than seven thousand pensioners of the National Insurance Services will benefit from an increase in pension payments from next year.
This was among measures announced by Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday during his Independence Address at the Military Parade on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Friday also announced an increase in the minimum pension and non-contributory pension.
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