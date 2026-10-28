Thousands of Vincentians and visitors gathered at the Arnos Vale Playing Field on Tuesday for the Annual Independence Anniversary Military Parade.

The highlight of the Parade was the maiden Independence Address by Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday

The Prime Minister addressed the economic situation facing the country.

The Prime Minister said despite the challenges the Government will proceed methodically and carefully to implement solutions.

A Cultural Showcase was held following the military parade with the theme “Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation.”

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