The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development will be facilitating a Service Excellence and Tourism Education Training programme for small businesses and supermarket vendors throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The sessions, slated for November 10th to the 17th are being held as part of activities to mark Tourism Month.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Jewelene Charles-Scott, is encouraging the relevant stakeholders to get involved in the training programme.

Mrs. Charles-Scott said the initiative is designed to enhance customer service standards and improve participants’ understanding of the tourism industry.

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