Football Updates

Humble Lions of Mesopotamia outplayed Unique Warriors of Colonarie beating them 6-1 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Marcus Browne, Kishawn Johnny and Hosni Chandler netted two goals each for Humble Lions of Mesopotamia.

Alex Adams scored for Unique Warriors of Colonarie.

No match is scheduled for today, because of two Funerals. The Biabou Playing Field adjourns the Biabou Cemetery.

Tomorrow, Biabou Stingers will play against Chapmans at 4:30 pm also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Meanwhile, Conquering Lions beat Lucans 3-nil yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Belfongo Nine-A-Side Football League at the Belair Playing Field.

Randy “DREAMERS” Patrick scored two of the goals for Conquering Lions. The other was scored by Kelly Layne.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Catalans will meet Fresh also at the Belair Playing Field.

AND, Scholars SL of Paul’s Avenue defeated COMPUTEC/FLOW High Street 2-1 yesterday in the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football League at the Sharpes Playing Field.

LA Central and Block 2000/New Montrose will meet in this afternoon’s match at half past four also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









