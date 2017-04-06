Netball Updates

X-CEED Sports Club defeated Prime Consulting 3Js Valley Strikers 25-21 in the Third Division of the FLOW National Netball Championship at the National Netball Centre yesterday afternoon.

French Verandah X-CEED also won their match yesterday, with a 66-28 victory over Everready Future Stars in Division (2).

At 5:00 pm today, there will be a Division (3) match between New Era Pepper Stars and Dancing Iguana Pacers.

This afternoon’s second match will be at a quarter to six when Hill View oppose Metrocint Insurance Maple in Division (1).

The matches will also be played at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

In related News…Teams and Clubs are ask to collect the New Fixtures from the Game Secretary Cheryl Alexander at the National Netball Centre.









