FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Over the weekend, Sion Hill Juniors defeated Island Blends Success Netters 34-7 in Division (4) of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

C.W Construction Star Girls beat New Era Pepper Stars 45-17 in the 3rd Division, and Dennisford Foster ASCO won from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police (1) 42-41 in their 1st Division match.

At the same venue this afternoon, French Verandah X-CEED will face Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club in the 2nd Division at 5:15, and Twilight Trading X-CEED will clash with Dutch Lady Clinchers in the 1st Division at 6:30.







