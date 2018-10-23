INTERNATIONAL MASTER T20 FESTIVAL

The National Lotteries Authority International Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Festival will get going here today.

New York Masters will meet the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field at 10:00 this morning, when Mustique Company Masters will oppose Vincy Log Masters at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. At 2:00 this afternoon, East Masters will play against Vincy Log Masters at the Park Hill Playing Field.

This afternoon, at the Cumberland Playing Field, North Leeward Masters will play against Sarasota Masters of the USA at 2:00. Also, at 2:00, Prime Minister’s XI will meet Munroe Road Masters of Trinidad and Tobago at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

12 teams, two more than last year are participating in the Cricket Festival. They include teams from New York, Florida, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and local teams. There are two categories to the Festival, the competitive component and the Fete component.

The teams were officially welcomed at a Reception last night at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister.







