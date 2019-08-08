SVG TEAM TO PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Vincentians, Mya De Freitas, Cruz Halbich and Brandon Parris who began competition at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru yesterday, have not advanced to the next round of competition in their respective events.

Swimmer, Cruz Halbich clocked 2 minutes, 10.04 seconds in the Men’s 200-metres Freestyle. Mya De Freitas swam 2 minutes, 19.99 seconds in the Women’s 200-metres Freestyle, and Brandon Parris did 48.14 seconds in the Men’s 400-metres semi-finals. They will be in action again today.

Halbich will swim in the Men’s 100-metres Freestyle, De Freitas will compete in the Women’s 100-metres Freestyle, and Parris will take part in the Men’s 200-metres semi-finals.

The fourth Vincentian at the Games, cyclist, Zefal Bailey will ride in the Men’s Cycle Road Race on Saturday.







