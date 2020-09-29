Results of the the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket for the past weekend

Heavy rain over the weekend forced the abandonment of Sunday’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

In Saturday’s matches, D’s Blocks and Trucking Gomea Bombers defeated Fairbairn Chennai Strikers by 3 wickets.

The scores: Fairbairn Chennai Strikers 77 off 15.3-overs; (Shane Edward 19; Raymond Sayers 3 for 9, Allen Williams 3 for 13).

D’s Blocks and Trucking Gomea bombers 80 for 7 off 17.2-overs; (O’VANDO O’Brian 18; Nickie Antoine 2 for 7, Jimmy Providence 2 for 17).

Hard Hitters beat Stag Older Boys by 108 runs in a match reduced to 17-overs because of late start.

The scores: Hard Hitters 203 for 6 off 17-overs; (Saleem George 128. He made 100 off 29 balls, Niko Robinson 30; Rohan King 2 for 26, Wayne Garraway 2 for 36).

Stag Older Boys 95 for 4 off 17-overs; (Seldon Da Souza 39).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

