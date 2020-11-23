WINDIES VS NZ-PRACTICE 3-DAY CRICKET

The 3-day practice Cricket match between the West Indies and New Zealand “A” petered out into a draw at Queenstown in New Zealand yesterday, the 3rd and final day of the match.

At the close of play on last Saturday’s second day, the West Indies were 329 for 6 in reply to New Zealand “A’s 1st Innings total of 308 for 3 declared.

West Indies went on to a total of 366 for a lead of 58, and New Zealand finished on 124 for 1 in their 2nd Innings.

The final scores: New Zealand “A” 308 for 3 declared and 124 for 1, the West Indies 366.







