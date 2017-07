Buccament Bay defeated Roger’s Photo Studio Fire One by 4 wickets in the East Kingstown Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field yesterday.

The scores: Roger’s Photo Studio Fire One 104 for 8 off 20-overs; Angel Baptiste 37; Leon Baptiste 3 for 10, Marcus McCoy 3 for 11.

Buccament Bay 106 for 6 off 18-overs; Gosnel Toney 3 for 24









