SVGCC Finished 3rd

The French Verandah St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College finished third in this year’s Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Tournament in Barbados after they were beaten by 7 runs by Lodge School of Barbados on Friday.

Lodge School of Barbados were put in to bat first and recovered from 112 for 9 to total 155 for 9 in their 40-overs. Zachary Parris (31 not out), Jamali Lynch (26), Nagid Forde (22) and Ackeel Hoyle (20) were the leading scorers. Spinners Dillon Douglas (3 for 47), Roshorn John (2 for 21), and Ronaldo

Franklyn (2 for 26) took the wickets for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College were reduced to 86 for 8, before Tilron Harry (40 not out) and Jeremy Haywood (24), put on 49 runs in a ninth wicket stand. Jeremy Layne scored 31 at the top of the batting. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College required 12 runs from the final over, hit a four off the first ball, before a run-out off-the very delivery. The successful bowlers for Lodge College of Barbados were spinners, Ryshon Williams (3 for 14) and Ackeel Hoyte (3 for 16).

In yesterday’s other semi-final, Foundation School of Barbados defeated Barbados Cricket League Juniors by three wickets. The scores: Barbados Cricket League Juniors 148 off 35.4-overs. Foundation School of Barbados 152 for 7 off 27-overs.









