CBN Winlott Windwards School Games

The CBN WINLOTT Windward Islands Secondary School Games continued with the following Disciplines.

Here are the results…

In Female Volleyball, Dominica defeated St. Lucia 25-23, 25-18, 16-25, 13-25, 15-12, after losing two straight sets, St. Lucia fought back against Dominica to win the 3rd and 4th sets.

However, in the decisive 5th set, Dominica pulled off the upset, beating St. Lucia 3-2.

Grenada beat host St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3-LOVE, (25-14, 25-12, 25-18).

Football Points Table results for 22nd, Grenada trounced Dominica 4-nil, while St. Vincent and the Grenadines beat St. Lucia 4-1.

Grenada: 2 Games – 6 points plus 6 goals, St. Vincent and the Grenadines: 2 Games – 3 points plus one goal, St. Lucia: 2 Games – 1 point minus 3 goals and Dominica: 2 Games – 1 point minus 4 goals.

Results at the Chilli Playing Field in Georgetown, Dominica versus St. Lucia ended 1-1, Alec Joseph for St. Lucia in the 10th minute, and Marcellus Browney for Dominica in the 53rd.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines against Grenada 1/3 Hosni Chandler for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the 4th minute, Rahim Stephen in the 8th. Keno Alexander in the 17th, and Earldon Millette in the 30th-minute for Grenada.

Goal Stats…

Grenada, Earldon Millette and Keno Alexander with two goals, Daren Millette, Leon Braveboy and Rahim Stephen each with one goal

St. Lucia, Alvinus Myers and Alec Joseph with one goal,

Dominica, Marcellus Browney with one goal.

Vincentian, Hosni Chandler with two goals, Jamal Bishop, Tevin Davis and Javil Samuel each with one goal.

Fixture for Friday Arnos Vale 1 at 2.00 pm, St. Lucia versus Grenada and at 4.00 pm, St. Vincent and the Grenadines against Dominica









