NACAC Chatoyer International Road Race

The 30th October is the Deadline for Registration to this year’s NACAC Chatoyer International Endurance 10K Road Race here.

The Event, which will be held on 12th November, has been sanctioned by the Association of National Olympic Committees of the OECS, and forms part of the Organization’s support for Sporting Activities in the Sub-Region.

The Race will be run on the Leeward or Western Side of Main-island, St. Vincent, from Gordon Yard to the Chateaubelair Playing Field.

The Event is open to Male and Female Athletes. Competition will be in the International Category, the Local Open Category for Athletes 20 years and over; the Local Under-20 Category, and the Local Masters Category.

Total Prize Money will be EC$6,175.00 for the Local Categories and US$2,950.00 for the International Category.









