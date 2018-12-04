SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET QUARTERS RESULTS

Defending champions, North East Masters, Mustique Company Masters, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters and COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters advanced to the semi-finals of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following Quarter-final victories on the weekend.

North East Masters beat Joseph DaSilva’s Sr. Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters by 49 runs.

The scores: North East Masters 188 for 7 off 20-overs; Elton Williams 79, Harvey Pope 55; Ancill Hooper 2 for 29, Joseph DaSilva’s Sr. Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters 139 off 18.4-overs; Leon Samuel 73; Olanzo Jackson 4 for 29, Deighton Butler 3 for 19.

Mustique Company Masters defeated Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters by 15 runs.

Mustique Company Masters 159 for 6 off 20-overs; Nicholas Baptiste 62, Carl Hamlett 36, Dave Stapleton 4 for 32, Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters 144 off 19.2-overs; Dawnley Joseph 34, Brian Alexander 30; Roy Baptiste 3 for 28.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters gained a 7-wicket victory over A. R & G Trucking Ptani Masters.

The scores: A. R & G Trucking Ptani Masters 163 for 5 off 20-overs; Jerome Samuel 75, Alfred McKenzie 39; Sigmon Allen 2 for 13, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 169 for 3 off 19.2-overs; Gosnel Cupid 47, Trevor “BUJU” Bailey 39.

COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters beat DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters by 8 wickets.

The scores: DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters 103 for 8 off 20 overs; McNeil Morgan 37, James George 27; Sylvannus Morgan 2 for 14, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters 107 for 2 off 12 overs; DA-VIUS Williams 49.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday afternoon at 1:30. North East Masters will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field, and at Arnos Vale (2), Mustique Company Masters will oppose COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters.

The Final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:00, at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field, to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







