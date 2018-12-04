TEAM ATHLETICS SVG PRE-SEASON RELAYS

Team Athletics SVG will hold its Pre-Season Relays for the year on 15th December at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 9:30 in the morning.

The event is open to schools and clubs comprising nationals and or non-nationals athletes who will be allowed to run for only one club or school.

Eighteen events in the 4×400-metres relay, the 4×800-metres relay and medley relay will be contested in the Under-15, Under-17, Under-20, 20 and over, and Open Categories.

The Pre-Season Relays are in preparation for the National Relay Classics which will be held in February next year.

Registration will close on 12th December.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related