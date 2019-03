Last night, in the Arnos Vale Basketball Championship, Calliaqua United beat Blue Chip Academy 68-42, and Mavrix defeated Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (2) 87-57 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Today, Mavrix will meet Bequia Rockets, and Bequia Rockets will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines police United.







