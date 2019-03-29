SECONDARY SCHOOLS ATHLETICS

The St Vincent Grammar School ran away with the National Lotteries Authority Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday, finishing on 376 points to retain the Boys Division Title.

St Martins Secondary School were second with 208 points, Central Leeward Secondary School third on 182 points, fourth was Thomas Saunders Secondary School with 130 points and with Bethel High School fifth on 111 points.

Central Leeward Secondary School totaled 356 points yesterday to win the Girls Division of the Championships and retain the Title. Second were Thomas Saunders Secondary School (218 points), the Girls High School third (159 points), Bethel High School fourth (153 points) and St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown fifth (139 points).

23 Secondary Schools competed in the Championships which included 43 events. Two records were broken. Ulanda Lewis of Central Leeward Secondary School set a new record in the Girls 14-16 Intermediate 100 metres. She won the race in 12.33 seconds, and bettered the old record of 12.35 seconds which she set last year.

The other record that was set was also in the Girls Intermediate 14-16 Division 4×100 metres Relay won by Central Leeward Secondary School, in the record time of 50.83 seconds, bettering the record of 51.60 seconds set by Bethel High School in 2017.

The St Vincent Grammar School swept all six relays in the Boys Division. There was a large crowd of students, teachers and parents on hand yesterday to support the schools and the athletes. The Championships were professionally organized and concluded without a hitch.







