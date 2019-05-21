MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

In last weekend’s FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Richland Park Oval, Country Meet Town OUT-AH Trouble (1) won by default over CGM Gallagher Novice.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated Fairbairn United by 152 runs. The scores: The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 195 for 8 off 20-overs; (Salem George 59) Fairburn United 43 off 11-overs.

Hard Hitters beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 5 wickets in a match reduced to 15-overs because of a late start. The scores: Dr. Thomas Injectors 80 for 7 off 15-overs; (Keroy Roberts 30; Erwin Williams 3 for 16), Hard Hitters 83 off 11-overs; (Keroy Roberts 2 for 7).



Gomea Bombers won from CGM Gallagher Novice by 2 wickets. The scores: Novice 139 for 5 off 20-overs; (Renrick Williams 55, Terrence Patterson 53). Gomea Bombers 140 for 8.

Extreme Strikers won by default over Street Fighters.







