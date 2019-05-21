DOTTIN OUT OF WINDIES WOMEN TOUR INJURED

Key West Indies all-rounder, Deandra Dottin has been ruled out of their upcoming Cricket tours of Ireland and England. The 27-year-old from Barbados, the world’s top-ranked Twenty/20 all-rounder needs surgery on a damaged shoulder, and has been replaced in the tour squad by batter Britney Cooper, 29.

The tour starts with three Twenty/20 internationals in Ireland, late May. The England series includes three One-Day Internationals which count towards qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

West Indies are seventh in the ICC Women’s Championship table. The top four teams will qualify automatically for the World Cup along with hosts New Zealand, with the remainder having to enter a further qualifying tournament.

The West Indies tour squad is: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Kycia Knight (wicket-keeper), Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, and Shakera Selman.







