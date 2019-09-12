SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET 2ND ROUND FIXTURES

Second round matches in the 2019 SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at three venues.

On Saturday afternoon, at 2:00, Stanley Dalzell Park Hill Masters will face A. R & D Trucking Ptani Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field, and North Windward Masters will take on Stanley Browne Stubbs Masters at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

On Sunday morning, at 10:00, Davis Construction Bequia Masters will host DIGICEL/Cato Heavy Equipment Glamorgan Masters at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth, and Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters will meet Kirk Da Silva’s La Croix Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Also, on Sunday, Sion Hill Masters will entertain COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 2:00 in the afternoon, while the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Masters will square-off with General Hardware Pastures Masters at the Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related