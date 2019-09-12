TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET ROUND 2 FIXTURES

Round (2) matches in the 2019 National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will be played this weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

At 1:00, on Saturday afternoon, New Level will play against Hard Hitters, then at 3:00, CGM Gallagher Novice will oppose Sion Hill Tallawahs.

Meanwhile, On Sunday morning, Fairbairn United will meet Gomea Bombers at 9:30, then Dr. Thomas Injectors will clash with Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 12:30, and Clinchers will tackle Coreas Distributions at 3:00 in the afternoon.







