The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it has been collaborating with communities in the Grenadines to ensure that the islands are prepared for disasters.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the organization has been working with residents in Bequia, Union Island, Canouan and Mayreau.

Miss Forbes said NEMO personnel are in Bequia today to inspect a satellite warehouse which was constructed on that island.







