WA-KAN-DA sealed a 2-1 victory over Old Boys in Group “A” of the HAIROUN/DIGICEL Richland Park nine-a-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, yesterday afternoon.

The goals for WA-KAN-DA were scored by Shem Sutherland and Emmerson Prince, while Karlson Samuel converted the goal for Old Boys.

This afternoon at 4:30, Pride and Joy will clash with J. D Strikers in a Group “B” showdown also at the Richland Park Oval.







