MR ALBERT SAM of Canarsie, Brooklyn formerly of Mesopotamia died on Tuesday March 16th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Friday April 2nd at the Canarsie Funeral Home, New York. Attendees will assemble at Canarsie Funeral Home at 9:00 am on Saturday April 3rd, then proceed to the Cemetery at 10:00 am.







