Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Calvin Ho will end his tour of duty in St Vincent and the Grenadines at the end of June 2021.

Ambassador Ho made the announcement as he addressed the ceremony to mark the completion of phase one of the CCTV project on Tuesday June 1st.

The Taiwanese Ambassador is leaving after serving three years in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ambassador emphasized that even though he is about to leave his post, he would maintain strong ties with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan would continue to work together and strengthen their relationship.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China (Taiwan) are this year celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties and friendship.

