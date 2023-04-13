Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder emerge victorious in last night’s NBA games

Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder remain in the hunt for a place in the NBA play-offs after winning their first play-in games last night.

Zach LaVine hit a game-high 39 points as Chicago Bulls came from 19 points down to win 109-105 at the Toronto Raptors.

Josh Giddey had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the Oklahoma Thunder won 123-118 at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma Thunder play again tomorrow for the chance to claim the final play-off spot in each Conference.

Chicago Bulls, who had a 40-42 record in the regular season, visit Miami Heat whose regular season record is 44-38. The winners will meet Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference’s top seed, in the first round of the play-offs.

Oklahoma City (40-42) travel to Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) for the right to play against Denver Nuggets, the top seed in the Western Conference.

