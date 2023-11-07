Bam Adebayo’s triple-double helped Miami Heat hold off LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers to win 108-107 in the NBA last night.

Adebayo recorded 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jimmy Butler contributed a season-high 28 points.

Miami Heat had seen a 10-point lead reduced to 1 as James scored 7 of his game-high 30 points during a one minute, 19 seconds period iin the fourth quarter.

Joel Embid made 48 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists as Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards 146-128. It was a fifth successive win for Philadelphia 76ers since their season-opening loss to Milwaukee Bucks, as Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and a career-high 11 assists.

New York Knicks spoiled James Harden’s Los Angeles Clippers debut as RJ Barrett returned from a 20-game injury absence to help New York Knicks to a 111-97 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo inspired Milwaukee Bucks to a 129-125 victory against Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo made the tie-breaking basket with 71 seconds remaining to end the game on 36 points and 12 rebounds, while Cam Thoomas led with 45 points in Brooklyn Nets’ loss.

