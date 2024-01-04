At the close of play today, the second day of the 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney, Australia, Australia were 116-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 1st innings total of 313.

In that score, wicket-keeper, Mohammad Rizwan made 88, Aamer Jamal scored 82, Agha Salman contributed 53 and captain, Shan Masood made 36.

Fast bowler, Pat Cummins was the best bowler for Australia with 5-61, while fast bowler, Mitchell Starc took 2-75.

In Australia’s 2nd innings score so far, Usman Khawaja scored 47, David Warner made 34. Marnus Labuschagne was on 23 not out and with him was Steven Smith on 6.

Warner and Khawaja shared an opening stand of 70 runs.

The scores at the close of play today, the second day of the 5-day Test. Pakistan 313, Australia 116-2.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related